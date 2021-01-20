Russia files Sputnik V vaccine registration in Europe
Russia's sovereign wealth fund RDIF has filed for registration of Sputnik V in the European Union and expects it to be reviewed in February, the official account promoting the COVID-19 vaccine tweeted on Wednesday, moving it closer to wider adoption across the globe. The vaccine has already been approved in Argentina, Belarus, Serbia and other countries.Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 16:52 IST
The vaccine has already been approved in Argentina, Belarus, Serbia and other countries. The Sputnik V and European Medical Agency (EMA) teams held a scientific review of the vaccine on Tuesday, the Sputnik V account said, adding the EMA will take a decision on the authorization of the vaccine based on the reviews. (https://bit.ly/39OQZDR)
The country would submit a formal application to the European Union in February for approval of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, RDIF chief Kirill Dmitriev had said in an interview at the Reuters Next conference last week.
