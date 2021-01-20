Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese media criticise Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, tout local shots

Chinese state media outlets have run a series of articles criticising Western COVID-19 vaccines in the past week, including Pfizer's, while touting China-made vaccines as safer and more accessible.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 20-01-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 18:02 IST
Chinese media criticise Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, tout local shots

Chinese state media outlets have run a series of articles criticising Western COVID-19 vaccines in the past week, including Pfizer's, while touting China-made vaccines as safer and more accessible. The reports have come as China's vaccines, which are being rolled out to countries including Brazil, Indonesia, and Turkey, have faced criticism in the West for insufficient data disclosure.

The Global Times, a tabloid published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party, has published more than ten reports in the past week critical of vaccines and inoculation schemes in the West. About half of them have referred to reported deaths of some highly frail patients in Norway after being inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine developed Pfizer and its partner BioNTech.

In a Jan. 15 editorial, the Global Times accused mainstream U.S. and British news outlets of "deliberately downplaying the deaths" and "using propaganda power to promote the Pfizer vaccine and smearing Chinese vaccines." "Those major Western media will immediately hype any unfavourable information about Chinese vaccines and try to amplify their impact on public psychology," it said.

Norwegian authorities have not established a causal link between the deaths and vaccination and said on Jan. 18 they were not changing their policy on using the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Liu Xin, an anchor with CGTN, China's English-language state TV channel, on Jan. 16 tweeted screenshots of an unverified report of 10 deaths after vaccinations in Germany.

"Can't independently verify but it's concerning," she tweeted. "What about following it up? Hello??? @BBCWorld @CNN @AP @Reuters." A Global Times report on Tuesday cited Chinese experts saying Australia should consider halting regulatory procedures for Pfizer's vaccine until the investigation of the deaths is over.

It also said Australia should purchase Chinese-developed vaccines, "which are relatively safer due to their mature technology". The Global Times has also argued that Chinese vaccines are cheaper and easier to transport, and portrayed Pfizer as an unreliable supplier, sacrificing need in other countries to prioritise supply for the United States.

Pfizer did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. The U.S. drugmaker said last week it was temporarily slowing supplies of its COVID-19 vaccine to Europe to make manufacturing changes that would boost output.

Final stage clinical trials showed the vaccine was 95% effective, with no major safety concerns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Betsy Cohen-backed SPAC to raise $220 mln in IPO

Blank-check firm FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp, backed by banking entrepreneur Betsy Cohen, aims to raise about 220 million through an initial public offering IPO, a regulatory filing by the firm showed on Wednesday. The firm is offering 22 ...

HC appoints retd. judge as returning officer to conduct polls of Delhi Badminton Association New '

The Delhi High Court has appointed one of its retired judges as Returning Officer RO to supervise and control the elections of the Delhi Capital Badminton Association DCBA.Justice Prathiba M Singh appointed Justice Retd. Brijesh Sethi as th...

Newgen Q3 net profit up 48% to Rs 35.4cr

Newgen Software Technologies on Wednesday said it has clocked 47.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 35.4 crore for the December 2020 quarter, driven by cost rationalisations.The company had registered a net profit of Rs 24 cro...

CM Chouhan inaugurates Rozgar Utsav to bring about an Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday inaugurated Rozgar Utsav programme at Minto Hall, Bhopal to bring about an Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh. Chouhan also felicitated selected youths and employers in the programme....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021