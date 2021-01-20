Left Menu
Goa records 87 new cases of COVID-19; 84 recoveries

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 20-01-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 20:26 IST
As many as 87 persons testedpositive for coronavirus, while 84 recovered from theinfection in Goa on Wednesday, an official from the healthdepartment said.

With this, the tally of infections in the coastalstate has reached 52,657 and the count of recoveries rose to51,036, the official said.

The toll stood at 756, as no fresh casualties werereported during the day, he said.

There are currently 865 active cases in the coastalstate, he said.

With the addition of 1,802 samples tested during theday, the total number of tests conducted in the state has goneup to 4,33,077, the official added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases52,657, new cases 87, death toll 756, discharged 51,036,active cases 865, samples tested till date 4,33,077.

