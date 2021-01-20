Punjab reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 199 new cases

Four more persons died of COVID-19 in Punjab, taking the toll to 5,520, while 199 fresh coronavirus cases took the infection count to 1,71,136 on Wednesday, according to a medical bulletin.

There are 2,405 active COVID-19 cases in the state now, it said.

Among the fresh cases witnessed in the state, Ludhiana accounted for 38, Mohali 37 and Bathinda 25. A total of 202 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection in a 24-hour period, taking the number of recoveries to 1,63,211, as per the bulletin.

Nine critical patients are on ventilator support, while 76 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 42,92,764 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD TIRTIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)