Maha reports 3,015 COVID-19 cases, 4,589 recoveries; 59 die

Maharashtra recorded 3,015 newcases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking its tally to 19,97,992,while 59 more deaths pushed the toll to 50,582, the statehealth department said.

A health department statement said 4,589 patients weredischarged from hospitals during the day, raising the numberof recovered cases to 18,99,428.

There are now 46,769 active cases in the state where1,39,57,469 people have been tested for coronavirus so far,the statement added.

As many as 62,192 tests were conducted in the statein the last 24 hours for detection of coronavirus, it said.

The states COVID-19 recovery rate is 95.07 per cent,while the case fatality rate is 2.53 per cent, the statementsaid.

Out of the 3,015 new cases, Mumbai city reported themaximum at 501.

The Mumbai division, comprising the city and itssatellite towns, recorded 993 new infections.

The Nashik division recorded 491 infections, including216 in Nashik city, the statement said.

The Pune division saw 738 cases, 323 of them in Punecity and 106 in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The Kolhapur division registered 50 cases, the Laturdivision 126 and the Akola division 177.

The Nagpur division saw a rise of 373 COVID-19 cases,219 of them in Nagpur city.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows:Positive cases 19,97,992; new cases 3,015; deaths 50,582;recoveries 18,99,428; active cases 46,769; people tested sofar 1,39,57,469.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)