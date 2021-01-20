Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha reports 3,015 COVID-19 cases, 4,589 recoveries; 59 die

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 21:04 IST
Maha reports 3,015 COVID-19 cases, 4,589 recoveries; 59 die
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra recorded 3,015 newcases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking its tally to 19,97,992,while 59 more deaths pushed the toll to 50,582, the statehealth department said.

A health department statement said 4,589 patients weredischarged from hospitals during the day, raising the numberof recovered cases to 18,99,428.

There are now 46,769 active cases in the state where1,39,57,469 people have been tested for coronavirus so far,the statement added.

As many as 62,192 tests were conducted in the statein the last 24 hours for detection of coronavirus, it said.

The states COVID-19 recovery rate is 95.07 per cent,while the case fatality rate is 2.53 per cent, the statementsaid.

Out of the 3,015 new cases, Mumbai city reported themaximum at 501.

The Mumbai division, comprising the city and itssatellite towns, recorded 993 new infections.

The Nashik division recorded 491 infections, including216 in Nashik city, the statement said.

The Pune division saw 738 cases, 323 of them in Punecity and 106 in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The Kolhapur division registered 50 cases, the Laturdivision 126 and the Akola division 177.

The Nagpur division saw a rise of 373 COVID-19 cases,219 of them in Nagpur city.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows:Positive cases 19,97,992; new cases 3,015; deaths 50,582;recoveries 18,99,428; active cases 46,769; people tested sofar 1,39,57,469.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Two new ATP 250 events added to 2021 calendar

The mens ATP Tour on Wednesday added two new ATP 250 events in Singapore and Spain to the 2021 calendar to increase playing opportunities that have been curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. An indoor hardcourt event in Singapore will be held...

IT loophole lets UK public book vaccine appointments - Evening Standard

Members of the British public who are not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccination have been able to book appointments in state-run facilities to get the vaccine by using a loophole in the booking system, Londons Evening Standard reported. Bri...

FACTBOX-What's in Biden's immigration bill proposal?

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to send an immigration reform bill to Congress on Wednesday, the first day of his administration. If passed, it would be the largest legislative overhaul of the U.S. immigration system in decades.Here ar...

Biden's presidency begins as Trump's ended - with sharp focus on immigration

Within hours of being sworn in as president on Wednesday, Joe Biden will announce an immigration bill that would open a path to citizenship for millions of immigrants in the United States unlawfully, a sharp contrast to the policies of outg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021