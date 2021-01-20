Mumbai's coronavirus count rises by 501, death toll by nine

Mumbai reported 501 new COVID-19cases and nine fresh fatalities on Wednesday, the BrihanmumbaiMunicipal Corporation (BMC) said.

As per the data revealed by the civic body, theinfection count in the country's financial capital has nowreached 3,04,122 and death toll 11,266 with the new cases andfatalities.

The city had reported473 COVID-19 cases and eightfatalities on Tuesday.

The number of recovered patients in the city increasedto 2,85,307, about 94 per cent of the tally, with 490 of themgetting discharge from hospitals, it said.

Mumbai currently has 6,654 active COVID-19 cases.

According to the data, the city's doubling rate ofCOVID-19 cases is 412 days, while the growth rate is 0.21 percent.

The civic body said that it conducted 18,867 tests inthe last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 testsdone so far to 26,41,996.

The number of containment zones in the city crossed150-mark on Wednesday, after witnessing a decline of up to 130last week.

The BMC has created 151 containment zones and sealed2,254 buildings to curb the spread of the infection.

