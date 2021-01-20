Hungary mulls contract with Russia on COVID vaccine purchases - foreign minister

Hungary mulls contract with Russia on COVID vaccine purchases - foreign ministerReuters | Budapest | Updated: 20-01-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 22:51 IST
Hungary's foreign minister said on Wednesday that Hungary has received a draft contract for the purchase of Russia's Sputnik V COVID vaccine, just before he visits Moscow later this week.
Peter Szijjarto said in a statement that, if Hungarian regulators approve the use of the Sputnik V vaccine, a contract can be signed.
