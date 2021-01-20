Left Menu
Development News Edition

Argentina approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for over-60s

Argentina's government said on Wednesday it has approved Russia's coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, for use in people over 60 after earlier green-lighting it for younger age groups, a boost for Moscow as it looks to push the inoculation overseas.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 23:48 IST
Argentina approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for over-60s

Argentina's government said on Wednesday it has approved Russia's coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, for use in people over 60 after earlier green-lighting it for younger age groups, a boost for Moscow as it looks to push the inoculation overseas. The approval opens the door for Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, 61, to receive the vaccine, a government source said. "The way is paved for the president to be vaccinated. At any moment he will do so," the person added.

The National Administration of Medicines, Food and Medical Technology, or ANMAT, Argentina's regulatory body, said in a statement that the vaccine "is within an acceptable margin of safety and efficacy for the age group over 60 years." It added that new documents and data had been received for analysis to allow the expanded approval, including a clinical report on the vaccine among the 60-plus age group. It said this showed an efficacy of around 91.8% in people over 60.

"The safety variable showed a profile that does not differ from that observed in the rest of the population," it said. Argentina has recorded some 45,832 COVID-19 deaths so far and over 1.8 million cases.

The second batch of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine arrived in Argentina on Saturday, allowing the country to apply the second part of the two-dose program currently aimed at inoculating frontline health workers. Some 300,000 doses of the vaccine arrived from Moscow on a special flight of flag carrier Aerolineas Argentinas. They will be used to complete the Sputnik treatment program that began in late December. More doses are expected to arrive in Argentina later this month and in February.

Argentina has also approved for emergency use the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University and has a contract to buy 22.4 million doses of that vaccine, which is expected to come online in coming months. Neighboring Paraguay last week became the eighth country outside Russia to approve the Sputnik V vaccine, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute. Other countries to approve emergency use of the vaccine include Bolivia, Venezuela, Algeria and Serbia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reliance-Future deal gets SEBI nod, BSE 'no-adverse-observation' status

Market regulator SEBI gave a go-ahead on Wednesday to Future Groups scheme of arrangement and sale of assets to Reliance, based on which the Bombay Stock Exchange also granted its no adverse observation report to the Rs 24,713-crore deal.Am...

Gas explosion rips through Madrid building, killing 4

A powerful gas explosion tore through a residential building in central Madrid on Wednesday, killing four people and ripping the facade off the structure.A tower of smoke rose from the building, where repairs were being done to a gas boiler...

Congress presents Biden, Harris with gifts

Congressional leaders have presented President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with a variety of gifts, including a pair of flags flown over the U.S. Capitol during the inauguration.The presentations to the officials and their re...

Biden vows to repair America's alliances, engage with world once again

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday vowed to repair Americas alliances and engage with the world once again, saying the country has been tested and its people have come out stronger.In his inaugural speech after being sworn in as the 46th P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021