Hong Kong set to approve Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine before end of week - SCMP

Hong Kong set to approve Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine before end of week - SCMPReuters | Updated: 21-01-2021 05:55 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 05:55 IST
Hong Kong is set to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine before the end of the week, with a warehouse in the financial centre being selected to store the vials, the South China Morning Post reported on Thursday.
Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan Siu-chee is set to approve use of the vaccine this week, clearing the way for the first round of one million inoculations after Lunar New Year, the report added https://bit.ly/3o1mbov, citing a government source.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
