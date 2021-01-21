Left Menu
No fresh COVID-19 case in Arunachal, over 1,100 people inoculated

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 21-01-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 12:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Arunachal Pradesh did notreport a single COVID-19 case in the past 24 hours, while sixmore patients recovered from the disease during the period, asenior health official said on Thursday.

The state's coronavirus tally stood at 16,815, hesaid.

A total of 1,131 health workers have received shots ofCOVID-19 vaccine so far, including 56 in Changlang district onWednesday, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampasaid.

Arunachal Pradesh has thus far received 32,000 dosesof Covishield vaccine from the Centre.

The state now has 46 active cases, while 16,713 peoplehave recovered till date, Jampa said. Fifty-six patients havedied due to the contagion.

Altogether, it has conducted 3,88,375 tests forCOVID-19, the official added.

