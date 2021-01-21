Left Menu
Development News Edition

English lockdown is helping to relieve pressure on health system, education minister says

"The evidence that we've been seeing is that it's actually, it has been having an impact in terms of relieving some of that pressure on the NHS," Williamson told Sky News, adding that the government looked at all evidence available. England's third national lockdown has seen bars, restaurants and most schools close, and allowing only essential shops to open.

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 13:27 IST
English lockdown is helping to relieve pressure on health system, education minister says
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Twitter(@WHO)

England's lockdown is having some impact in reducing pressure on the National Health Service, education minister Gavin Williamson said on Thursday, as Britain tries to stem a deadly winter wave of the coronavirus.

Britain posted a fresh record in daily deaths on Wednesday, figures Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called "appalling", adding that by reducing infections, the number of deaths should come down too. A prevalence survey from Imperial College London suggested infections had not fallen in the first days of lockdown, though the government has said that the impact of national restrictions introduced on Jan. 5 is not reflected in the numbers.

While deaths have been rising, the number of new cases has fallen from a peak of 68,000 on Jan 8 to 38,000. "The evidence that we've been seeing is that it's actually, it has been having an impact in terms of relieving some of that pressure on the NHS," Williamson told Sky News, adding that the government looked at all evidence available.

England's third national lockdown has seen bars, restaurants and most schools close, and allowing only essential shops to open. The lockdown is expected to run until at least mid-February. Williamson said that the government would prioritise re-opening schools, which would have two weeks notice before restarting.

Ministers have appealed to people to stay at home as much as they can to prevent hospitals being overwhelmed and to give authorities time to roll out COVID-19 vaccines to the elderly and those at highest risk. But the pandemic is adding to winter pressures on the health service, with the government's top scientific adviser describing some hospitals as looking like a war zone.

Joe Harrison, chief executive of Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said the hospital had seen more than twice the number of patients in the second wave than the first, and currently had 186 patients with COVID-19. "We believe that over the next week or so, we're going to continue to see real pressures in our critical care unit," he told Reuters. "And then hopefully we will turn the corner and things will start to improve."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Sweden extends pandemic curbs amid tentative signs of slowing outbreak

Sweden extended distance learning for high school students and told public employees to continue to work from home, renewing measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic despite signs that infections are beginning to slow.Sweden...

Twitter locks account of Chinese Embassy in US over tweet on Uyghur women

Twitter has blocked the account of Chinese Embassy in the US over its earlier tweet which claimed that Uyghur women in Xinjiang region are now emancipated and no longer baby-making machines. Weve taken action on a Tweet posted on January 7 ...

EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish, South African c.banks in focus; stocks at record high

Turkeys lira and South Africas rand edged higher on Thursday ahead of their respective central bank meetings, while most other emerging market currencies rose on optimism over a bumper U.S. stimulus package. Emerging market stocks raced to ...

Britain resists giving EU diplomats full status, sparking row

Britain is resisting an EU demand that it grant full diplomatic status to the blocs ambassador in London, causing a row between the recently divorced parties that spilled out into the open on Thursday.Britain, an EU member for 46 years, vot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021