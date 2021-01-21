Eminent cardiologist and COVID-19 Task Force Committee member Dr Manjunath takes coronavirus vaccine

Eminent cardiologist andKarnataka COVID-19 Task Force Committee member Dr C NManjunath on Thursday took the coronavirus vaccine and said hewas fine.

He advised healthcare workers to volunteer forvaccination without fear and apprehension ''since it is safeand no major adverse events.'' ''Taking vaccine is the only way we can end thispandemic.I took it today and I am fine,'' said Dr Manjunath,who is director of the Sri Jayadeva Institute ofCardiovascular Sciences and Research in a statement.

He said mild fever, injection site pain and bodyacheare not side effects but only effects of the vaccine.

''With more people taking, some more will take, whichboosts public confidence so that we can achieve herd immunityon expected lines,'' the cardiologist said, adding that takingvaccine is civic responsibility.

Since the launch of the vaccination drive, 1,17,407frontline workers have been given the vaccine in the statetill Wednesday, the health department said.

