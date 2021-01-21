Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida: 4,200 health workers expected to get COVID-19 vaccine on Jan 22

Over 4,000 health workers are expected to be vaccinated against the coronavirus on Friday in the second round of the first phase of the COVID-19 inoculation drive in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar district, officials said.The vaccination drive will be held at 14 centres, including some private hospitals, in the district from 9 am to 5 pm, Additional Chief Medical Officer ACMO Dr Neeraj Tyagi said.There are 42 vaccination sites across the 14 centres, he said.This time 4,200 health workers have been selected for vaccination.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 21-01-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 19:49 IST
Noida: 4,200 health workers expected to get COVID-19 vaccine on Jan 22
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Over 4,000 health workers are expected to be vaccinated against the coronavirus on Friday in the second round of the first phase of the COVID-19 inoculation drive in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district, officials said.

The vaccination drive will be held at 14 centres, including some private hospitals, in the district from 9 am to 5 pm, Additional Chief Medical Officer (ACMO) Dr Neeraj Tyagi said.

There are 42 vaccination sites across the 14 centres, he said.

''This time 4,200 health workers have been selected for vaccination. A target of 100 workers at each of the 42 sites selected for the inoculation,'' Tyagi told PTI.

The vaccination drive will take place at the district hospital, the Child PGI in Noida, community health centres (CHC) in Bhangel, Bisrakh and Jewar, and the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, according to the officials.

It would also be held at private-run Kailash Hospital, Jaypee Hospital, Fortis Hospital in Noida and the Sharda Hospital in Greater Noida, among others, the officials said.

On the first day of the vaccination drive on January 16, a total of 393 healthcare workers were given the vaccine across the six centres in the district against a targeted number of 600 beneficiaries for the voluntary inoculation.

When asked about it, ACMO Tyagi said, ''This time we are expecting better attendance during the vaccination drive. Last time it was the very first time that it was happening, so this time there is more confidence among the workers about the vaccine.'' ''Of the total people who were vaccinated on January 16 here, only two had expressed difficulties post vaccination. Those were also minor issues. One of them was feeling anxious, while the other had some pain in a leg. Both were fine later,'' he said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar had last week received 28,840 doses of India-made Covishield vaccine for the first phase of vaccination, according to the officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

At least 15 killed, 11 injured in nursing home fire in Ukraine

At least 15 people were killed and 11 injured in a fire in a nursing home in the eastern Ukrainian town of Kharkiv, the Ukrainian state emergency service said on Thursday.The fire broke out in the afternoon on the second floor of the two-st...

Uttarakhand records 162 new COVID-9 cases, 4 deaths

Uttarakhands COVID-19 caseload rose to 95,354 on Thursday with 162 more persons testing positive for the disease, while four fresh fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 1,626.Dehradun district reported the highest number of 67 ca...

Soccer-Poland appoint Paulo Sousa as new coach

Poland have named Portuguese Paulo Sousa as national team manager, the chief of the countrys Football Association said on Thursday, after former head coach Jerzy Brzeczek was unexpectedly fired this week.Sousa, 50, won the Champions League ...

IT dept conducts searches on 3 groups in Jaipur, traces unaccounted transactions of over Rs 1400 cr

The Income Tax department carried out search and survey operations in Jaipur on three groups, involving one jeweller and two real-estate colonizers and developers, said the Ministry of Finance on Thursday. According to the Ministry, a co-or...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021