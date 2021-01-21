Goa reports 55 new coronavirus cases; 54 recuperate, one dies

Goa's coronavirus caseload wentup by 55 and reached 52,712 on Thursday, a health departmentofficial said.

The virus claimed the life of one patient during theday, which took the state's death toll to 757, he said.

The number of recovered patients in the state rose to51,090 as 54 of them got discharge on Thursday.

The number of active cases is now 865, the officialsaid.

''With 1,748 new tests carried out during the day, thenumber of tests conducted in the coastal state has gone upto4,34,825,'' he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases52,712, new cases 55, death toll 757, discharged 51,090,active cases 865, samples tested till date 4,34,825.

