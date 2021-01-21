More than 35,000 beneficiaries vaccinated in Kerala so far

Over 10,000 healthcareworkers were inoculated in Kerala on Thursday, taking thetotal number of beneficiaries to be vaccinated to 35,773 inthe state,Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

The vaccinewas given to registered persons at 135centres across the state.

''On the fourth day of vaccination, 10,953 healthcareworkers were inoculated. As many as 1,039 received the shot inErnakulam district,'' a release quoted Shailaja as saying.

The Minister said none of those who received thevaccination have reported any side effects.

Untilnow, 4.69 lakh healthcare workers and frontlinevolunteers have registered for the vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)