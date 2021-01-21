COVID-19: 16 new cases in Chandigarh, 1 death

Chandigarh on Thursday reported 16 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection tally to 20,639, according to a medical bulletin.

The Union Territory also recorded a death of a 71-year-old man which pushed its fatality count to 331, it added.

There are 146 active cases as of now in the UT, as per the bulletin.

As many as 40 patients were discharged on Thursday after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 20,162, it stated A total of 2,04,305 samples have been taken for coronavirus testing so far and of them, 1,82,724 tested negative while reports of 74 samples are awaited, as per the bulletin.

