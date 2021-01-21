Left Menu
COVID-19: 15 more deaths, 181 new cases recorded in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-01-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 21:47 IST
COVID-19: 15 more deaths, 181 new cases recorded in Punjab
The COVID-19 death toll in Punjab rose to 5,535 on Thursday with 15 more fatalities, while 181 new cases took the infection count to 1,71,316, a medical bulletin issued here said.

There are 2,343 active COVID-19 cases in the state currently, it said. Of the new cases, Mohali reported 44, Ludhiana 35 and Jalandhar 20.

A total of 227 patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the overall recoveries to 1,63,438, the bulletin said.

Nine critical patients are on ventilator support while 81 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 43,07,614 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS TDSTDS

