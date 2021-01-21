Left Menu
Development News Edition

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10:15 pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 22:17 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10:15 pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10:15 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4991 4900 62------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 886557 877893 7142 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16815 16713 56 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 216919 213179 1077------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 259449 255080 1468 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 20639 20162 331------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 295509 286277 3594------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3362 3353 2------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 633276 620374 10782------------------------------------------------------------Goa 52712 51090 757 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 257813 247950 5491------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 266819 262140 3000------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 57085 55591 958------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 123764 120729 1924------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 118012 115853 1057 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 934252 914492 12187------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 870529 796986 3545 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 9663 9457 128------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 252767 244392 3776------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 2000878 1903408 50634------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 28938 28351 367 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13717 13440 144------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 4346 4268 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 12070 11733 78------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 333866 330321 1903------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 38772 37830 643------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 171316 163438 5535------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 316081 309391 2756------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 6057 5766 131------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 833011 815516 12299 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 292621 287117 1584------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 33338 32888 388------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 95354 90547 1626 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 597823 581509 8597------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 566898 550244 10089------------------------------------------------------------Total 10626055 10282378 154120------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 15146 17630 1270------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 1,06,26,055 and the death toll at to 1,54,120. The ministry said that 1,02,82,378 people have so far recovered from the infection.

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan Royals trade Robin Uthappa to Chennai Super Kings

Veteran India batsman Robin Uthappa has been traded to Chennai Super Kings in an all-cash deal, IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals said on Thursday.The 35-year-old right-hander from Karnataka had scored just 196 runs in 12 matches in the last I...

NSE remains world's largest derivatives exchange for 2nd consecutive year

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd NSE remained the worlds largest derivatives exchange for the second consecutive year in 2020 in terms of number of contracts traded, according to the Futures Industry Association FIA.In addition, the...

South Indian Bank posts Rs 92 cr loss in Dec quarter

Private sector lender South Indian Bank on Thursday posted a loss of Rs 91.62 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020, due to an increase in provisioning for bad loans.The bank had recorded a net profit of Rs 90.54 crore in the ...

City of London to remove statues linked to slavery trade

The City of London on Thursday approved the removal from its ceremonial Guildhall home of statues of two figures that symbolise the financial sectors historic role in slavery. The move, voted through by the Citys elected representatives, is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021