PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10:15 pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10:15 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4991 4900 62------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 886557 877893 7142 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16815 16713 56 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 216919 213179 1077------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 259449 255080 1468 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 20639 20162 331------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 295509 286277 3594------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3362 3353 2------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 633276 620374 10782------------------------------------------------------------Goa 52712 51090 757 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 257813 247950 5491------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 266819 262140 3000------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 57085 55591 958------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 123764 120729 1924------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 118012 115853 1057 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 934252 914492 12187------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 870529 796986 3545 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 9663 9457 128------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 252767 244392 3776------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 2000878 1903408 50634------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 28938 28351 367 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13717 13440 144------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 4346 4268 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 12070 11733 78------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 333866 330321 1903------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 38772 37830 643------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 171316 163438 5535------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 316081 309391 2756------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 6057 5766 131------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 833011 815516 12299 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 292621 287117 1584------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 33338 32888 388------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 95354 90547 1626 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 597823 581509 8597------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 566898 550244 10089------------------------------------------------------------Total 10626055 10282378 154120------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 15146 17630 1270------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 1,06,26,055 and the death toll at to 1,54,120. The ministry said that 1,02,82,378 people have so far recovered from the infection.