12 new cases push Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 4,346

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to4,346 on Thursday as 12 more people, including three CRPFpersonnel, tested positive for the infection, a healthdepartment official said.

Aizawl reported nine new cases, while Serchhip,Kolasib and Lawngtlai districts registered one fresh infectioneach, he said.

State immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi said 2,537health workers have received shots of COVID-19 vaccine sincethe launch of the nationwide inoculation programme on January16.

Altogether, 14,607 health workers have registeredtheir names to receive COVID-19 vaccine in the state.

Mizoram is expected to get the second consignment of16,500 doses of Covishield vaccine soon.

The northeastern state had on January 14 received18,500 doses of the vaccine.

The northeastern state now has 69 active cases, while4,268 people have recovered and nine patients succumbed to theinfection so far, the official said.

The state has so far tested over 1.97 lakh samples forCOVID-19, including 2,140 on Wednesday, he added.

