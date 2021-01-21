Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala tests positive for COVID-19; stable: Hospital

Expelled AIADMK leader V KSasikala, serving a jail term and shifted to a hospital herewith complaints of fever and breathlessness, tested positivefor coronavirus on Thursday, an official bulletin said.

Sasikala, admitted to the Bowring Hospital on Wednesday,is presently in the dedicated COVID-19 Centre of the VictoriaHospital in the city and her condition was stable, hospitalsources added.

She had developed symptoms of Severe Acute RespiratoryIllness, the very feature of COVID-19, but her previous RapidAntigen and RT-PCR test reports turned negative. However, onsuspicion, fresh tests were conducted on Thursday, whichconfirmed the COVID-19 infection, they said.

A Victoria Hospital health bulletin issued late onThursday said, ''COVID-19 Pneumonia (severe based on CT Scan -16/25), hypertension, hypothyroidism on treatment.'' Serving a four year imprisonment in a corruption case atthe Parappana Agrahara Prison here, Sasikala, a close aide oflate Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa, had complained offever and breathlessness on Wednesday, a week before herslated release on January 27.

She was admitted to the Bowring and Lady Curzon MedicalCollege and Research Institute, also known as BowringHospital.

Earlier in the day, Bowring Hospital Director Dr ManojKumar H V said Sasikala's oxygen saturation level was 80(against the normal of 95 and above) on Wednesday evening whenshe was admitted to the hospital.

''She had breathlessness. Before that she had a fever.

Accordingly we gave her treatment. Now her oxygen saturationlevel is normal, which is 96. Her condition is stable now,''Kumar told reporters.

According to him, she took a stroll in the morning.

Sasikala's nephew and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagamgeneral secretary T T V Dhinakaran, who rushed here onlearning about her illness, told reporters she was stable.

''I got the reliable information that her health is stable.

Doctors are looking after her very well.Good care is given.

They are monitoring her,'' Dhinakaran said.

Sasikala was sentenced to four years imprisonment inFebruary 2017 in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case.

PTI GMSVS VS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)