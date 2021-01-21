Left Menu
Development News Edition

Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala tests positive for COVID-19; stable: Hospital

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-01-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 23:16 IST
Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala tests positive for COVID-19; stable: Hospital
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Expelled AIADMK leader V KSasikala, serving a jail term and shifted to a hospital herewith complaints of fever and breathlessness, tested positivefor coronavirus on Thursday, an official bulletin said.

Sasikala, admitted to the Bowring Hospital on Wednesday,is presently in the dedicated COVID-19 Centre of the VictoriaHospital in the city and her condition was stable, hospitalsources added.

She had developed symptoms of Severe Acute RespiratoryIllness, the very feature of COVID-19, but her previous RapidAntigen and RT-PCR test reports turned negative. However, onsuspicion, fresh tests were conducted on Thursday, whichconfirmed the COVID-19 infection, they said.

A Victoria Hospital health bulletin issued late onThursday said, ''COVID-19 Pneumonia (severe based on CT Scan -16/25), hypertension, hypothyroidism on treatment.'' Serving a four year imprisonment in a corruption case atthe Parappana Agrahara Prison here, Sasikala, a close aide oflate Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa, had complained offever and breathlessness on Wednesday, a week before herslated release on January 27.

She was admitted to the Bowring and Lady Curzon MedicalCollege and Research Institute, also known as BowringHospital.

Earlier in the day, Bowring Hospital Director Dr ManojKumar H V said Sasikala's oxygen saturation level was 80(against the normal of 95 and above) on Wednesday evening whenshe was admitted to the hospital.

''She had breathlessness. Before that she had a fever.

Accordingly we gave her treatment. Now her oxygen saturationlevel is normal, which is 96. Her condition is stable now,''Kumar told reporters.

According to him, she took a stroll in the morning.

Sasikala's nephew and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagamgeneral secretary T T V Dhinakaran, who rushed here onlearning about her illness, told reporters she was stable.

''I got the reliable information that her health is stable.

Doctors are looking after her very well.Good care is given.

They are monitoring her,'' Dhinakaran said.

Sasikala was sentenced to four years imprisonment inFebruary 2017 in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case.

PTI GMSVS VS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

Science News Roundup: Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing; South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant and more

Google now allows using Calendar on the web when offline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

White House: Biden confident in FBI head, will retain him

President Joe Biden has confidence in FBI Director Chris Wray and plans to keep him in the job, the White House press secretary said Thursday.FBI directors are given 10-year terms, meaning leadership of the bureau is generally unaffected by...

Names of Rohingyas figure in Bengal voter list, urged EC to intervene: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president DilipGhosh on Thursday said he has urged the Election CommissionEC to facilitate a scrutiny of the voters list in Bengal asnames of Rohingya Muslims have been included in it.Ghosh told reporters that the EC has bee...

Maha: 7 workers hospitalised after toxic gas leak in company

At least seven workers werehospitalised after gas leak at a chemical company at Mahad inneighbouring Raigad district on Thursday, police said.The incident took place at the company located atMahad MIDC in the evening, an official said.At le...

Soccer-Villa's Smith charged by FA after red card in Man City loss

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has been charged for allegedly using abusive language towards the referee in Wednesdays 2-0 Premier League defeat by Manchester City, which earned him a red card, English soccers governing body FA said on Thur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021