COVID-19: 227 fresh cases in Delhi; positivity rate plummets to 0.28 pc

Delhi recorded 227 fresh COVID-19 cases and eight deaths on Thursday even as the positivity rate slumped to 0.28 per cent, with Health Minister Satyendar Jain saying the pandemic situation in the city is now under control.

The infection tally in the city stood at over 6.33 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,782 with eight new fatalities, authorities said on Thursday.

The number of tests conducted in Delhi to diagnose COVID-19 has crossed the one crore-mark. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday had hailed the milestone as a ''new record'' for the city.

''We have reached a milestone of one crore COVID tests, meaning nearly half of the Delhi population have been tested so far. The cases are coming low now. It was 228 yesterday with a positivity rate of 0.36 per cent. So, we can say the pandemic situation is under control,'' Jain told reporters earlier in the day.

The active cases tally on Thursday stood at 2,120, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.28 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Jain also said the low number of active cases was ''satisfactory''.

These 227 new cases came out of 81,550 tests conducted the previous day, including 51,404 RT-PCR tests and 30,146 rapid antigen tests, as per the bulletin.

On Monday, the city had recorded 161 cases, the lowest in nearly nine months with a positivity rate of 0.32 per cent.

On April 26, the city had recorded 293 cases, according to official data.

This month, 585 cases were reported on January 1; 494 on January 2; 424 on January 3; 384 on January 4; 442 on January 5; 654 on January 6; 486 on January 7; 444 on January 8; 519 on January 9; 399 on January 10; 306 on January 11; 386 on January 12; 357 on January 13 and 340 on January 14.

From January 15-20, the daily figures stood at 295; 299; 246; 161; 231; and 228 respectively.

The bulletin stated that the total number of cases has climbed to 6,33,276.

According to the Thursday bulletin, out of the total number of 9,103 beds in COVID hospitals, 8,099 are vacant.

It said that 149 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights.

The number of tests done per million, as on Wednesday, was over 5.3 lakh while the total number of tests stood at over 1.01 crore.

The bulletin said that 6,20,374 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

The number of containment zones in Delhi dropped to 2,107 on Thursday from 2,168 the previous day, authorities said.

The number of people in home isolation dropped to 864 on Thursday from 916 the previous day, as per the bulletin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)