Thailand reports 309 new coronavirus cases

Thailand reported 309 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total number of infections to 13,104 since it detected its first case a year ago.

The tally included 12 imported cases and there were no new deaths reported, the country's COVID-19 taskforce said. Thailand has recorded 71 coronavirus-related fatalities so far.

