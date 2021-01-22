Thailand reports 309 new coronavirus cases

Thailand reports 309 new coronavirus casesReuters | Bangkok | Updated: 22-01-2021 10:16 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 10:11 IST
Thailand reported 309 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total number of infections to 13,104 since it detected its first case a year ago.
The tally included 12 imported cases and there were no new deaths reported, the country's COVID-19 taskforce said. Thailand has recorded 71 coronavirus-related fatalities so far.
