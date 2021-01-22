Maha reports 2,779 new COVID-19 cases; 3,419 recover, 50 die

Maharashtra's coronavirus tallyincreased to 20,03,657 with the addition of 2,779 cases onFriday, a state health official said.

As 50 patients succumbed to the infection during theday, the fatality count grew to 50,684, he said.

A total of 3,419 patients were discharged aftertreatment, pushing the state's recovery count to 19,06,827.

The number of active cases is now 44,926, he said.

Mumbai city reported 483 positive cases during theday, which took its overall case count to 3,05,136, while itsdeath toll rose to 11,287 as nine patients succumbed onFriday.

With 61,742 more tests, the number of tests conductedso far in the state has gone up to 1,40,80,930.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows:Positive cases: 20,03,657, new cases: 2,779, death toll:50,684, discharged: 19,06,827, active cases: 44,926, peopletested so far: 1,40,80,930.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)