Over 3,800 healthcare workers administered COVID-19 vaccine in Himachal

PTI | Shirdi | Updated: 22-01-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 20:57 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

As many as 3,819 healthcare workers were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, a health official said.

He said the target for Friday was 5,940 but only 64.3 per cent of it could be covered.

On Saturday, 1,536 members of the medical fraternity got the vaccine, while 3,299 people received the jabs on Monday, 232 on Tuesday, 45 on Wednesday and 686 on Thursday, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

With this, the total number of vaccinated healthcare workers in the hill state has risen to 9,627, he added.

Seven adverse events of Adverse event following immunization (AEFI) were reported in the state on Friday, he said.

The number of AEFI in the state has now risen to 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

