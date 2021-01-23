Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada's Trudeau presses Pfizer CEO on vaccine shortage, hints at travel crackdown

Trudeau, under pressure from political opponents to do more to address the shortage, said that, though the coming weeks would be challenging, the company's Chief Executive Albert Bourla had reassured him it would supply 4 million vaccine doses as scheduled by March 31. Expressing irritation that Canadians were still taking vacations despite the worsening second wave, Trudeau also indicated Ottawa would bring in measures designed to make it harder and more expensive to travel.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 23-01-2021 01:33 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 01:30 IST
Canada's Trudeau presses Pfizer CEO on vaccine shortage, hints at travel crackdown
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday that Pfizer had reassured him it would meet Canada's vaccine order in full by end-March as, with a second COVID wave spreading across the country, he hinted at a clampdown on citizens leaving home. Pfizer, which is retooling a European manufacturing plant, told Canada on Tuesday it would receive no vaccine next week, promising more pain for provinces already complaining about a shortage of supplies.

Pfizer also said it would cut supplies to the European Union. Trudeau, under pressure from political opponents to do more to address the shortage, said that, though the coming weeks would be challenging, the company's Chief Executive Albert Bourla had reassured him it would supply 4 million vaccine doses as scheduled by March 31.

Expressing irritation that Canadians were still taking vacations despite the worsening second wave, Trudeau also indicated Ottawa would bring in measures designed to make it harder and more expensive to travel. He spoke on Thursday to the premiers of the 10 provinces, some of whom want Ottawa to clamp down on non-essential travel. He reiterated that people should stay home.

"We could be bringing in new measures that significantly impede your ability to return to Canada at any given moment, without warning," said Trudeau, promising more details in coming days. Canada, which has so far reported 18,622 coronavirus deaths from a total of 731,450 cases, already requires all arrivals by air to go into self-administered quarantine for 14 days.

Trudeau said one option was to force people to spend the time in hotel rooms they would have to pay for.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Lithuania says expects enough COVID-19 vaccines for herd immunity by July

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

30,000 more health workers get COVID vaccine shot in Bengal

Over 30,000 frontline healthworkers were vaccinated for COVID-19 in West Bengal on Friday,taking the total number of people who got the jab to 84,505, asenior official of the health department said.Out of the set target of 35,100 for Friday...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil fall on weak data, earnings

A gauge of stocks across the world slipped from record highs on Friday and oil prices fell to end the week little changed as weak economic data and underwhelming earnings drove investors to reverse some recent risky bets. The dollar index, ...

Travel group, airlines oppose quarantine for U.S.-bound air passengers

Groups representing the U.S. travel industry and airlines on Friday voiced opposition to mandatory quarantines for air passengers arriving in the United States from overseas a day after President Joe Biden signed an order to take that step....

Biden's Oval Office swaps Andrew Jackson, military flags for family photos, civil rights leaders

U.S President Joe Biden has decorated his new office with busts of civil rights and labor leaders, nods to other presidents who faced great crises, and side-by-side portraits of American founders who famously disagreed.The military flags di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021