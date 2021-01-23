Bird Flu: Rapid response teams deployed across 40 forest divisions, protected areas in Uttarakhand

Rapid response teams have been deployed across 40 forest divisions and protected areas of Uttarakhand to deal with bird flu, Chief Wildlife Warden JS Suhag said on Saturday. He also said that the Directors of all District Forest Officers (DFOs) have been instructed to closely monitor the situation.

"Frequent cases of bird deaths are being reported in the state. There is a possibility of an outbreak of Avian Influenza. Therefore, rapid response teams have been deployed in 40 forest divisions and protected areas of the state so that the teams can effectively deal with the infections in case of an outbreak", Suhag told ANI. Suhag further stated that Forest Divisions have been alerted to maintain active surveillance and monitor migratory birds for any sign of suspected avian influenza (Bird Flu) and appropriate measures for controlling it, on priority.

The Uttarakhand Chief Wildlife Warden informed that since migratory birds are active carriers of Avian Influenza and it spreads through fecal droppings, shared feed, and drinking water, forest officials have been instructed to keep migratory birds under strict supervision. On January 12, samples from Kotdwar and Dehradun tested positive for the bird flu virus.

Outbreaks of avian influenza were confirmed in poultry birds in nine states across the country, and in crows, migratory/wild birds from 12 states, the Union Ministry of Animal Husbandry informed on Friday. (ANI)

