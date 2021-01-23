Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bird Flu: Rapid response teams deployed across 40 forest divisions, protected areas in Uttarakhand

Rapid response teams have been deployed across 40 forest divisions and protected areas of Uttarakhand to deal with bird flu, Chief Wildlife Warden JS Suhag said on Saturday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 23-01-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 12:57 IST
Bird Flu: Rapid response teams deployed across 40 forest divisions, protected areas in Uttarakhand
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Rapid response teams have been deployed across 40 forest divisions and protected areas of Uttarakhand to deal with bird flu, Chief Wildlife Warden JS Suhag said on Saturday. He also said that the Directors of all District Forest Officers (DFOs) have been instructed to closely monitor the situation.

"Frequent cases of bird deaths are being reported in the state. There is a possibility of an outbreak of Avian Influenza. Therefore, rapid response teams have been deployed in 40 forest divisions and protected areas of the state so that the teams can effectively deal with the infections in case of an outbreak", Suhag told ANI. Suhag further stated that Forest Divisions have been alerted to maintain active surveillance and monitor migratory birds for any sign of suspected avian influenza (Bird Flu) and appropriate measures for controlling it, on priority.

The Uttarakhand Chief Wildlife Warden informed that since migratory birds are active carriers of Avian Influenza and it spreads through fecal droppings, shared feed, and drinking water, forest officials have been instructed to keep migratory birds under strict supervision. On January 12, samples from Kotdwar and Dehradun tested positive for the bird flu virus.

Outbreaks of avian influenza were confirmed in poultry birds in nine states across the country, and in crows, migratory/wild birds from 12 states, the Union Ministry of Animal Husbandry informed on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

PIL in Delhi HC seeks direction to e-commerce websites to display product MRP, seller details

A PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to e-commerce websites to prominently display names of manufacturer, country of origin and MRP of products sold on their platforms.The petition, which is likely to come up for...

MP govt forms SIT to probe minor rape victim's death

The Madhya Pradesh government hasformed a Special Investigation Team SIT of police to probethe death of a 17-year-old rape victim who allegedly took anoverdose of sleeping pills at a shelter home earlier thisweek, an official said on Saturd...

Norway's capital tightens lockdown to combat more contagious virus variant

Norways capital Oslo and nine neighbouring municipalities will impose some of their toughest lockdown measures yet after an outbreak of a more contagious coronavirus variant, first identified in Britain, the government said on Saturday.Shop...

Russia reports 20,921 new coronavirus cases, 559 deaths

Russia on Saturday reported 20,921 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 2,668 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,698,273.Authorities also reported an additional 559 deaths, raising the official total to 68,971....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021