COVID jab: 123 AEFI cases, over 15L healthcare workers take vaccination

As many as 123 healthcare workers suffered Adverse Effects Following Immunisation (AEFI), out of 15 lakh COVID vaccination conducted pan India till Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 21:25 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 123 healthcare workers suffered Adverse Effects Following Immunisation (AEFI), out of 15 lakh COVID vaccination conducted pan India till Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said. On the eighth day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, at least a total of 15,37,190 beneficiaries received the COVID-19 jab across India through 27,776 sessions, as per the health ministry's provisional report.

"A total of 1,46,598 beneficiaries were vaccinated at 3,368 sessions till 6 pm on Saturday, i.e., the eighth day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination. At least 123 AEFI have been reported till 6 pm on the eighth day of the vaccination drive," said the health ministry. "A training of Immunisation Programme Managers of 13 foreign countries (Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Maldives, Mauritius, Mongolia, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Oman, Seychelles & Sri Lanka) using Indian vaccines was conducted by MoHFW covering all aspects of vaccine roll-out spread over two days," said the official.

In addition to 12 states currently using Covaxin, seven new states would be administering Covaxin from next week - Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and West Bengal. The orientation of all Programme Managers of these seven states was conducted by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and health ministry covering all aspects of implementation protocols, he said. (ANI)

