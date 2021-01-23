23,057 get COVID-19 vaccine shots on day 5 in Rajasthan

Over 70 per cent of the targeted health workers in Rajasthan received COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday, according to an official report. Against the target to vaccinate 32,413 health workers on Saturday, the shots were given to 23,057 of them (70.59 per cent) in the state, the report said. It was the fifth day of vaccination which started on January 16. A total of 67.90 per cent of the health workers registered for these days have been administered vaccines in the state.

