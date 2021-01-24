Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana reports 197 new COVID-19 cases

Telangana reported 197 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 2,93,253 on Sunday, the health department informed.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 24-01-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 13:42 IST
Telangana reports 197 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana reported 197 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 2,93,253 on Sunday, the health department informed. 376 discharges were reported by the health department on Saturday which took the total number of corona recovered patients to 2,88,275.

The covid death toll in the state has reached 1589 with one death reported in the last 24 hours. The case fatality rate and the recovery rate in Telangana stand at 0.54% and 98.3% respectively.

Active cases in the state amounted to 3,389 as of Saturday 8 PM. As per the health department, 29,560 samples were tested yesterday taking the total number of samples tested to 76,62,540 and 1,842 people are in home or institutional isolation as part of the quarantine procedure, it added.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK health minister says hopes schools can open by Easter, will depend on data

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday he hoped schools, which have been closed to most pupils since Jan. 5 as part of a national lockdown, would be able to reopen by Easter in early April but said it would depend on COVID-19 ...

Poppy straw recovered, man arrested in J-K

A man was arrested on Sunday after 53 kgs of poppy straw was recovered from his apple-laden truck in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Harjinder Singh, a resident of Punjabs Hoshiarpur district, was driving his truck from K...

Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre for blocking farmers from entering Delhi

All India Congress Committee General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP-led Central government of transferring the wealth of the country to corporates and taking away the rights of farmers. The ...

1 killed, 2 injured in Kabul blast

A bodyguard was killed and the head of the Central Banks dispute resolution department and his driver were wounded in todays blast in Kabul, reported TOLO News. The Central Bank in a statement confirmed the incident.The incident occurred ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021