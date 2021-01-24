Coronavirus: 2,752 new cases in Maha; 1,743 recover, 45 die

Maharashtra's coronavirusinfection count on Sunday increased by 2,752 cases to reach20,09,106, the state health department said.

As the virus claimed 45 lives during the day, thedeath toll reached 50,785, it said in a statement.

A total of 1,743 patients were discharged on Sundayfollowing recovery. This took the overall recovery count ofthe state to 19,12,264.

As many as 1,42,07,595 people have been tested tillnow, the department said.

There are 44,831 active cases in the state, it added.

