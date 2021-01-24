No fresh COVID-19 case in Nagaland, tally at 12,076

Nagaland's COVID-19 tallyremained at 12,076 on Sunday as no fresh case was reported,officials said.

The state now has 103 active cases, while 11,743patients have recovered from the disease so far, they said.

A total of 88 people have died in Nagaland due to thecontagion thus far, and 142 patients migrated to other states.

Altogether, 1,23,999 samples have been tested forCOVID-19, the officials said.

