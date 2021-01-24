Left Menu
Two new COVID-19 cases in Ladakh; eight more patients recover

PTI | Leh | Updated: 24-01-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 20:50 IST
Ladakh recorded two fresh cases of the coronavirus, taking the tally to 9,675, even as eight more patients recovered from the infection in the Union Territory, officials said.

The new recoveries pushed the COVID-19 recovery count to 9,484 in Ladakh, the officials said.

The fresh cases were detected in Leh on Saturday, they said.

Ladakh has so far recorded 129 coronavirus-related deaths -- 85 in Leh and 44 in Kargil.

All the eight patients who recovered from COVID-19 are residents of Leh. The new recoveries brought down the number of active cases of the novel coronavirus in the district to 58, the officials said, adding there are only four such cases in Kargil district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

