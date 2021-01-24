Left Menu
Development News Edition

France faces 3rd lockdown if curfew not enough

France, which has lost at least 72,877 lives to the pandemic, has vaccinated more than 1 million people amid bureaucratic and logistical delays.France on Sunday started requiring a negative COVID-19 test from travelers arriving by air or boat from other European Union countries.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 24-01-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 20:53 IST
France faces 3rd lockdown if curfew not enough
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

France's government may impose a third lockdown in the coming days if an existing 12-hour-a-day curfew doesn't significantly slow virus infections.

Exactly a year after France announced Europe's first confirmed case of the coronavirus, Health Minister Olivier Veran said in an interview published Sunday in the Le Parisien newspaper that if infections don't drop, and "if the variants start to spread everywhere, we will take extra measures. And that's called confinement. ... We will close down." An official in French President Emmanuel Macron's office said Sunday that "everything is on the table" but no firm decisions will be made until the effect of the nationwide 6 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew is clear in the coming week.

In addition to the curfew, French restaurants, tourist sites and many other public places have been closed since October.

But virus infections, hospitalizations and deaths have started rising again this month. France, which has lost at least 72,877 lives to the pandemic, has vaccinated more than 1 million people amid bureaucratic and logistical delays.

France on Sunday started requiring a negative COVID-19 test from travelers arriving by air or boat from other European Union countries. Such tests are already required for non-EU visitors, who also must go into 7-day quarantine upon arrival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UP: 1 dead, 5 critically injured as car tyre bursts

A woman died and five people were seriously injured when a car in which they were travelling burst a tyre and fell into a ditch in Shivratanganj area here on Sunday, police said.SHO of Shivratanganj police station D K Singh said the car was...

Soccer-Maddison shines in Leicester's 3-1 FA Cup win at Brentford

Leicester Citys James Maddison set up one goal and got on the scoresheet in a second-half comeback as they beat second-tier Brentford 3-1 away in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday. The Foxes will host fellow Premier League side Brighton Ho...

Gird Child Day: Leaders, eminent personalities laud contribution of daughters

National Girl Child Day was celebrated on Sunday with leaders and other eminent people lauding the contribution of daughters while emphasising the need to empower them and improve gender sensitivity.Netizens, including Union ministers Smrit...

People of all faiths support Ram temple construction;'historic blunder' corrected in 1992: Javadekar

The Ram Mandir being constructed at Ayodhya is a temple of unity of the country and people from different faiths support it, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said here on Sunday.Speaking at an event at the Delhi BJP office to felicitate peo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021