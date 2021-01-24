West Bengal's COVID-19 tally climbs to 5,68,103, death toll at

West Bengal's COVID-19 tallymounted to 5,68,103 on Sunday with 389 fresh cases, whileeight more fatalities pushed the death toll to 10,115, thehealth department said in a bulletin.

The state now has 6,323 active cases, and it hasreported a total recovery count of 5,51,665, it said.

North 24 Parganas registered the highest number ofthree deaths, followed by Kolkata at two, among otherdistricts.

The fresh cases include 130 infections in North 24Parganas and 93 in the metropolis, the bulletin said.

Till date, West Bengal has tested 78,33,289 samplesfor COVID-19.

