Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greece detects 32 cases of UK coronavirus variant

Greece, in its second lockdown since early November due to a spike in coronavirus cases, has seen pressure on its public health system relent in the last few weeks, and has begun to loosen curbs. The government has reopened primary schools, kindergartens, retail shops and hair salons.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 25-01-2021 02:38 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 02:35 IST
Greece detects 32 cases of UK coronavirus variant
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Greece has detected 32 cases of the British variant of COVID-19, health authorities said on Sunday, with the country's Network of Genomic Monitoring planning more intensive checks in the coming weeks for the potentially more deadly virus. Laboratory tests of 235 samples taken at border entry points, hospitals and people in close contact with a confirmed case of the mutant virus showed that 33 were positive for the Β117 mutation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Health authorities said 17 of the positive samples were detected in Athens. Britain has attributed the high transmission rates that led it to impose a recent lockdown partly to a highly contagious variant that was first identified in southeast England and is now prevalent in many areas.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday the new variant may be associated with a higher level of mortality, although scientists have said the evidence on that remained uncertain. Greece, in its second lockdown since early November due to a spike in coronavirus cases, has seen pressure on its public health system relent in the last few weeks, and has begun to loosen curbs.

The government has reopened primary schools, kindergartens, retail shops and hair salons. On Monday it will reopen high schools. On Sunday, health authorities reported 334 new COVID-19 cases nationwide and 24 related deaths, bringing the total number of infections since the first case was detected in February 2020 to 151980, and total deaths to 5,646.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

Luminous aims Rs 6,000-cr turnover by FY25, to invest Rs 500 cr over next 3 yrs for expansion

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Saudi sovereign fund to double assets in next five years to $1.07 trln - Crown Prince

Saudi Arabias Public Investment Fund plans to double its assets to 4 trillion riyals 1.07 trillion by 2025, Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Sunday, a move that would make it one of the worlds biggest sovereign wealth funds. The fund woul...

'Get out Bolsonaro!' say ex-supporters in Brazil as COVID-19, vaccines weigh

Meggy Fernandes voted for Jair Bolsonaro in Brazils 2018 presidential election, attracted by the far-right former army captains promise to shake up a hidebound political establishment mired in endless graft scandals.But after watching him j...

Portugal President Rebelo de Sousa wins new term in socially distanced ballot

Portugals centre-right President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa won a second term on Sunday, exit polls showed, in an election marked by strict health and safety rules as the country battles a crippling third wave of coronavirus contagion. Polls b...

Biden speaks with France's Macron, seeks to strengthen ties

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke on Sunday with French President Emmanuel Macron, expressing his desire to strengthen bilateral ties, the White House said, as Biden made the traditional ally one of the first countries contacted during his ini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021