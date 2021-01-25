Left Menu
Development News Edition

Active COVID-19 cases come down to 1.84 lakh, comprises 1.73 pc of total infections

The ministry underlined that the gap between recoveries and active COVID-19 cases continues to grow and stands at 1,01,45,902.It said that 79.12 per cent of the new recovered cases are concentrated in nine states and Union Territories.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 14:09 IST
Active COVID-19 cases come down to 1.84 lakh, comprises 1.73 pc of total infections
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The tally of active COVID-19 cases in India has come down to 1.84 lakh and comprises just 1.73 per cent of the total infections recorded so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

It said Kerala and Maharashtra together account for more than 64.71 per cent of the total active cases in the country.

With 13,203 new instances of the viral infection reported in 24 hours till Monday 8 am and 13,298 recoveries registered during the same period, the total number of active cases receded to 1,84,182 with a net decline of 226.

Kerala accounts for 39.7 per cent and Maharashtra 25 per of the total active cases, the ministry said.

During the same 24-hour period, 131 coronavirus-related deaths have been registered across India, the lowest in eight months, the health ministry said.

The total recovered cases has surged to 1,03,30,084. The ministry underlined that the gap between recoveries and active COVID-19 cases continues to grow and stands at 1,01,45,902.

It said that 79.12 per cent of the new recovered cases are concentrated in nine states and Union Territories. Kerala has reported the maximum 5,173 single-day recoveries, followed by Maharashtra with 1,743 people cured and Gujarat 704.

According to data present by the ministry, 81.26 per cent of the new cases are concentrated in six states and Union Territories.

Kerala reported the maximum 6,036 daily new cases, Maharashtra 2,752 and Karnataka 573 new COVID-19 cases.

Seven states and Union Territories account for 80.15 per cent of the 131 new fatalities. Maharashtra has reported 45 deaths, followed by 20 in Kerala and nine in Delhi.

''Fifteen states and Union Territories have lower tests per million population than the national average,'' the health ministry underlined.

As on Monday 8 am, as many as 16,15,504 beneficiaries have received COVID-19 vaccine shots. In a span of 24 hours, 33,303 people were vaccinated in 694 sessions.

Since the launch of the nationwide vaccination drive, 28,614 sessions have been conducted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Expand your business on social platforms with Gumti App

January 2021, Mumbai With the outbreak of the global pandemic COVID-19 many business suffered and number of home run businesses faced the brunt of no customers. However, many families and their survivals suffered but there were people who ...

Three-day Live Music Festival 'Utsaah MahaUtsav' Presented by LIC Organised

Mumbai Maharashtra India, January 25 ANINewsVoir IndiaFor the first time ever, Utsaah spreadinghappiness, a concept showcasing Indian Culture online, will be beaming LIVE from the STUDIO to give viewers an enhanced Magical experience. Title...

Aadhar Housing Finance files Rs 7,300-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Blackstone-backed Aadhar Housing Finance has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 7,300 crore through an initial public offering.The IPO comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 1,500 crore and an offer of sal...

President Kovind launches ECI’s Web Radio: ‘Hello Voters’ on National Day

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, virtually graced and addressed the 11th National Voters Day Celebrations, being organised by the Election Commission of India, today January 25, 2021.During the event, the President conferred th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021