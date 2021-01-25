'AYU SAMVAD' public awareness campaign on AYURVEDA and COVID 19 held

"AYU SAMVAD"(My Health My Responsibility) is one of the largest public awareness campaign program on AYURVEDA and COVID 19 PANDEMIC, organized by All India Institute of Ayurveda New Delhi, as envisioned & supported by Ministry of AYUSH. More than 5 lac lectures will be organized across the nation by Ayurveda Physicians for citizens of India.

All India Institute of Ayurveda organized online Training of Trainers program on AYUSH Ministry AVCC platform from 18 to 21 Jan 2021 to Directors, principals of Ayurveda Colleges, Medical Officers, PG & PhD scholars, Practitoinoers and other stakeholders all over India. In this training programme Padma Bhushan Vd. Devendra Triguna; Secretary AYUSH Vd. Rajesh Kotecha; Additional Secretary AYUSH Mr Pramodkumar Pathak; Joint Secretary Mr P N Ranjeet Kumar; Mr Roshan Jaggi, Advisor Ayurveda, Vd. Manoj Nesari, Chairman board of Governers of CCIM Vd.Jayant Devpujari, Director AIIA Vd. Tanuja Nesari & faculties of AIIA Vd. Mahesh Vyas, Vd.Medha Kulkarni, Vd.Ramakant Yadav & Vd. Meera Bhojani guided the participants. Nodal officer of this programme is Vd. Umesh Tagade Joint Director AIIA.

All India Institute of Ayurveda has drafted a PowerPoint presentation & booklet for reference. The trained personnel's will further organize lectures for Government Offices, Non-Government sector employees, schools, colleges, Panchayati raj institutions, gram sabhas, industries, various housing societies, NGOs, Mahila Udyog, Asha workers and health staff etc across India.

The PPT & training material will be uploaded on the official website of Ministry of AYUSH, AIIA, CCIM, CCRAS, RAV & others NIS, State AYUSH Directors for reference and will guide to organize lectures across India.

Each trained person is expected to actively participate and deliver a minimum of 5 lectures each from 26th Jan 2021 to 30th March 2021 to people of India.

The objective of the Campaign:

The main objective of the campaign is to create awareness through Lecture series to make common people aware of the theme "Ayurveda for COVID 19 Pandemic". This campaign ensures the uniformity of information through a structured PPT delivered to approximately 01 crore target audience across India through 05 Lakh lectures.

This campaign will be immensely beneficial in understanding the importance of Ayurveda & in the fight against COVID 19 & also for Post Covid Management. This campaign will specifically focus on the Role of Preventive, Promotive, Curative and Rehabilitation in Management of COVID 19 through Ayurveda.

The campaign will monitor through State AYUSH Directors & NAM team. The report of the Documentation part of lectures & various activities will be submitted by state AYUSH Director in the first week of May 2021.

