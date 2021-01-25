Over 72,000 health workers in Kerala administered COVID-19 vaccine

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 25 (PTI): As many as 72,530health workers in Kerala have been administered the COVID-19vaccine so far, including 18,450 on Monday, Health MinisterK K Shailaja, said.

As part of the government's action plan to increase thevaccination drive, the vaccine was administeredin 227centres, including 25 centres each in Thiruvananthapuram andPathanamthitta districts, a press release said.

The Kerala Health Department had prepared anaction plan to expand the COVID-19 vaccination in the stateand to commence the next phase of the drive meticulously.

A total of 133 vaccination centres were allotted inthe southern state in the initial phase and it has beendecided to increase it to at least 249.

In Thrissur district, 2,124 health workers wereinoculated, the highest, followed by Alappuzha 1,186 andErnakulam 1,796. So far, 72,530 health workers have beenvaccinated, the release added.

As many as 4,97,441 health workers and Covidwarriors have registered themselves for being inoculatedinthe government sector. Totally 3,99,091 health workers,including 1,89,100 from the government sector and 2,965central health workers, have registered.

The registration of Covid warriors was going on.

At least 75,592 home department employees 6,600 municipalworkers and 13,193 revenue department workers haveregistered, the release added.

