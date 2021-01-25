Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 72,000 health workers in Kerala administered COVID-19 vaccine

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 25-01-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 20:30 IST
Over 72,000 health workers in Kerala administered COVID-19 vaccine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 25 (PTI): As many as 72,530health workers in Kerala have been administered the COVID-19vaccine so far, including 18,450 on Monday, Health MinisterK K Shailaja, said.

As part of the government's action plan to increase thevaccination drive, the vaccine was administeredin 227centres, including 25 centres each in Thiruvananthapuram andPathanamthitta districts, a press release said.

The Kerala Health Department had prepared anaction plan to expand the COVID-19 vaccination in the stateand to commence the next phase of the drive meticulously.

A total of 133 vaccination centres were allotted inthe southern state in the initial phase and it has beendecided to increase it to at least 249.

In Thrissur district, 2,124 health workers wereinoculated, the highest, followed by Alappuzha 1,186 andErnakulam 1,796. So far, 72,530 health workers have beenvaccinated, the release added.

As many as 4,97,441 health workers and Covidwarriors have registered themselves for being inoculatedinthe government sector. Totally 3,99,091 health workers,including 1,89,100 from the government sector and 2,965central health workers, have registered.

The registration of Covid warriors was going on.

At least 75,592 home department employees 6,600municipalworkers and 13,193 revenue department workers haveregistered, the release added. PTI UDBN WELCOME WELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Setting up of NCLAT Chennai bench to help cos, litigants in southern states: Sitharaman

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said setting up of a bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT will provide a major relief to companies and litigants in the southern states, and also help in reducing pendency of...

Refugee resettlement hits 20-year low amid pandemic, U.S. cuts - U.N.

Barely 1.6 of 1.44 million people with refugee status who were prioritised for resettlement in another country of asylum last year found new homelands through the U.N. refugee agency, the lowest number in nearly two decades, it said on Mond...

Navalny's team calls new protests in Russia for his release

Allies of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who faces years in prison, are calling for new protests next weekend to demand his release, following a wave of demonstrations that turned out thousands across the country in a defi...

Delhi Dialogue Commission meet discusses financial challenges facing mass EV adoption

The financial challenges before mass adoption of electric vehicles in the national capital were discussed in a meeting organised by the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi DDC on Monday.The meeting held in partnership with the Delh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021