Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK study shows azithromycin, doxycycline ineffective in early COVID-19

A British study found widely used antibiotics azithromycin and doxycycline were generally ineffective against early-stage COVID-19, as the search for treatments against the illness continues while vaccines are being rolled-out. The trial, backed by the British government and dubbed PRINCIPLE, found no beneficial effect in patients over the age of 50 who were treated with either of the antibiotics at home, Oxford University said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 22:40 IST
UK study shows azithromycin, doxycycline ineffective in early COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A British study found widely used antibiotics azithromycin and doxycycline were generally ineffective against early-stage COVID-19, as the search for treatments against the illness continues while vaccines are being rolled-out.

The trial, backed by the British government and dubbed PRINCIPLE, found no beneficial effect in patients over the age of 50 who were treated with either of the antibiotics at home, Oxford University said on Monday. (https://bit.ly/3ogBiur) The results were a setback as the antibiotics, commonly used to treat respiratory infections, are cheaply available. In December, a trial of azithromycin in severe COVID-19 patients also found no benefit.

"Our findings show that a three-day course of azithromycin or a seven-day course of doxycycline has no important clinical benefit in terms of the time taken to feeling recovered," said Chris Butler, co-lead investigator of the study. The PRINCIPLE trial is assessing a range of potential treatments for COVID-19 that might be suitable for use at home in the first 14 days to help patients recover more quickly and prevent hospitalisation or further intervention.

"While it is disappointing ... these are both important findings which will reduce the use of ineffective antibiotics for this illness," said Richard Hobbs, co-lead investigator of PRINCIPLE. In the azithromycin arm of the trial, 526 people were given the drug and compared with 862 volunteers who were administered usual care; whereas in the other arm, 798 participants were given doxycycline and compared with 994 patients given standard care, Oxford said.

The university added that further analyses and details from the trial will be published in a peer-reviewed journal soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

Study links insufficient sleep, stress to symptoms resembling concussion

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mexican president's COVID-19 diagnosis raises questions over pandemic management

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradors announcement that he had COVID-19 just a few hours after taking a commercial flight has raised fresh questions over his handling of the pandemic and set off a scramble by top officials to get t...

BRIEF-Twitter Says Introducing Birdwatch, A Community-Based Approach To Misinformation

Twitter Inc TWITTER INC SAYS IT IS INTRODUCING BIRDWATCH, A COMMUNITY-BASED APPROACH TO MISINFORMATION TWITTER INC SAYS BIRDWATCH ALLOWS PEOPLE TO IDENTIFY INFORMATION IN TWEETS THEY BELIEVE IS MISLEADING AND WRITE NOTES THAT PROVIDE INFOR...

Brazil proposes cuts to 2021 budget for environmental protection as deforestation spikes

Brazils government under President Jair Bolsonaro is proposing the smallest budget for environmental protection in at least 13 years despite soaring destruction of the countrys Amazon rainforest, according to data from non-profit Contas Abe...

White House confirms Biden signing new South Africa travel restrictions

The White House confirmed President Joe Biden is signing an order on Monday imposing a ban on most non-U.S. citizens entering the country who have recently been in South Africa starting Saturday.White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki also confir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021