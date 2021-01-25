7 new COVID-19 cases in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar, tally 25,321

Noida (UP), Jan 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded seven new cases of COVID-19 on Monday that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,321, official data showed.

The number of active novel coronavirus cases in the district rose to 58 from 56 the previous day, while its recovery rate stayed at 99.41 per cent, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Four more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 25,172, the fifth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a COVID-19 death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients stood at 99.41 per cent, the statistics showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar stands 31st among districts in the state in terms of the number of active cases and 28th in mortality due to the pandemic, it showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 6,813 from 7,082 on Sunday while the overall recoveries reached 5,83,470 and the death toll climbed to 8,624 on Monday, the data showed.

