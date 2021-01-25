Left Menu
Development News Edition

7 new COVID-19 cases in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar, tally 25,321

PTI | Noida | Updated: 25-01-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 22:51 IST
7 new COVID-19 cases in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar, tally 25,321
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Noida (UP), Jan 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded seven new cases of COVID-19 on Monday that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,321, official data showed.

The number of active novel coronavirus cases in the district rose to 58 from 56 the previous day, while its recovery rate stayed at 99.41 per cent, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Four more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 25,172, the fifth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a COVID-19 death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients stood at 99.41 per cent, the statistics showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar stands 31st among districts in the state in terms of the number of active cases and 28th in mortality due to the pandemic, it showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 6,813 from 7,082 on Sunday while the overall recoveries reached 5,83,470 and the death toll climbed to 8,624 on Monday, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

Study links insufficient sleep, stress to symptoms resembling concussion

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mexican president's COVID-19 diagnosis raises questions over pandemic management

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradors announcement that he had COVID-19 just a few hours after taking a commercial flight has raised fresh questions over his handling of the pandemic and set off a scramble by top officials to get t...

BRIEF-Twitter Says Introducing Birdwatch, A Community-Based Approach To Misinformation

Twitter Inc TWITTER INC SAYS IT IS INTRODUCING BIRDWATCH, A COMMUNITY-BASED APPROACH TO MISINFORMATION TWITTER INC SAYS BIRDWATCH ALLOWS PEOPLE TO IDENTIFY INFORMATION IN TWEETS THEY BELIEVE IS MISLEADING AND WRITE NOTES THAT PROVIDE INFOR...

Brazil proposes cuts to 2021 budget for environmental protection as deforestation spikes

Brazils government under President Jair Bolsonaro is proposing the smallest budget for environmental protection in at least 13 years despite soaring destruction of the countrys Amazon rainforest, according to data from non-profit Contas Abe...

White House confirms Biden signing new South Africa travel restrictions

The White House confirmed President Joe Biden is signing an order on Monday imposing a ban on most non-U.S. citizens entering the country who have recently been in South Africa starting Saturday.White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki also confir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021