148 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi; lowest in nine months

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 00:06 IST
Delhi recorded 148 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest in nine months, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.31 per cent, authorities said.

This is for the fourth time that the number of daily cases stood below the 200-mark in January.

The infection tally in the city rose to 6.34 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,813 with five new fatalities, the authorities said on Monday.

The active cases tally on Monday stood at 1,694, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.31 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The 148 new cases came out of the 48 ,450 tests conducted the previous day, including 32,651 RT-PCR tests and 15,799 rapid antigen tests, On January 18, the city had recorded 161 cases, which was lowest in nearly nine months then, with a positivity rate of 0.32 per cent.

This month, 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 494 on January 2; 424 on January 3; 384 on January 4, and 442 on January 5; 654 on January 6; 486 on January 7 and 444 on January 8; 519 on January 9 and 399 on January 10; 306 on January 11 and 386 on January 12 and 357 on January 13 and 340 on January 14.

From January 15-24, the daily figures stood at 295; 299; 246; 161; 231; 228; 227; 266; 197; and 185.

The bulletin said the total number of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 6,34,072 in Delhi.

According to the Monday's bulletin, out of total 9,054 beds in COVID hospitals, 8,257 are vacant.

It said 133 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by people under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights.

The number of tests done per million, as on Sunday was over 5.4 lakh while the total number of tests stood at over 1.04 crore.

The bulletin said 6,21,565 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

The number of containment zones in Delhi dropped to 1,662 on Monday from 1,741 the previous day, the authorities said.

The number of people in home isolation dropped to 729 on Monday from 748 the previous day.

