Don't book any summer holidays yet, UK minister tells public

There's still 37,000 people in hospital with COVID at the moment, it's far too early for us to even speculate about the summer." Zahawi also said there would be an announcement later on whether all arrivals to Britain would have to quarantine in a hotel.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 13:05 IST
Don't book any summer holidays yet, UK minister tells public

The British public should not book any overseas summer holiday yet, the minister responsible for the country's COVID vaccination programme said on Tuesday.

"Absolutely," Nadhim Zahawi said when asked if the public should not book any vacation at the moment. "I think it's far too early. There's still 37,000 people in hospital with COVID at the moment, it's far too early for us to even speculate about the summer."

Zahawi also said there would be an announcement later on whether all arrivals to Britain would have to quarantine in a hotel.

