Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK warns against booking holidays, hotel quarantine announcement due

The British public should not book any overseas summer vacation yet, the minister responsible for the country's COVID vaccination programme said on Tuesday, ahead of an expected announcement on tougher border measures. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is looking at the option of introducing quarantine hotels for those arriving in Britain to prevent the risk of "vaccine-busting" new coronavirus variants entering the country.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 13:23 IST
UK warns against booking holidays, hotel quarantine announcement due
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The British public should not book any overseas summer vacation yet, the minister responsible for the country's COVID vaccination programme said on Tuesday, ahead of an expected announcement on tougher border measures.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is looking at the option of introducing quarantine hotels for those arriving in Britain to prevent the risk of "vaccine-busting" new coronavirus variants entering the country. Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News there would be an announcement later on Tuesday. The BBC reported that a requirement to isolate in a hotel for 10 days will apply to arrivals from most of Southern Africa and South America, as well as Portugal.

It said there had been "no definitive decision yet" on arrivals from other parts of the world and this was "still a live issue". Johnson will chair a meeting with senior ministers on the decision later on Tuesday. Asked if the possible measures meant it was too soon for the public to book holidays, Zahawi said: "Absolutely".

"I think it's far too early. There's still 37,000 people in hospital with COVID at the moment, it's far too early for us to even speculate about the summer." Britain has suffered the fifth worst death toll in the world in the pandemic, with 98,531 people dying within 28 days of a positive test, and one of the deepest economic contractions on record.

The introduction of quarantine hotels plus the warning not to book vacations will deal a fresh blow to the travel industry which is fighting for survival. Engine maker Rolls Royce cut its forecasts for the timing of a recovery on Tuesday due to measures designed to contain the new variants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

USIBC recommends big ideas to Biden Administration to boost Indo-US ties

The US-India Business Council on Tuesday recommended a slew of big ideas to the new Biden Administration to strengthen the India-US partnership, including reconstituting the existing US-India Trade and Commercial dialogue and creating a new...

Grofers expects to achieve Rs 10,000 cr in GMV by March

Softbank backed Grofers expects to achieve Rs 10,000 crore in gross merchandise value GMV by March supported by a traction of around 50 lakh customers during its ongoing sale, a top company official said.The company claims to have witnessed...

Janet Yellen becomes US' first woman treasury secretary

Eminent economist Janet Yellen has been confirmed by the US Senate as the first-ever woman treasury secretary of the country, to spearhead the new Biden administrations response to revive the economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic.Yel...

Indonesia escorts seized Iran, Panama-flagged tankers to dock for investigation

The Iranian and Panamanian-flagged vessels seized by Indonesian authorities for suspected illegal oil transfers are making their way to dock at Batam island in the countrys Riau Islands Province for further investigation, a Indonesia coast ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021