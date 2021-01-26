No data suggesting lower efficacy of AstraZeneca vaccine -German health ministry

No data suggesting lower efficacy of AstraZeneca vaccine -German health ministryReuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-01-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 15:01 IST
There is no data that would suggest efficacy of only 8% among older people for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, the German health ministry said on Tuesday in response to corresponding media reports.
It reiterated that it expects the European Medicines Agency to decide on Friday whether to approve the vaccine.
