Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sweden pauses Pfizer vaccine payments, seeks clarity on doses - DN daily

Sweden's Health Agency has paused COVID-19 vaccine payments to Pfizer and is seeking clarification over the amount of doses available in each vial, Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter reported on Tuesday. Sweden is seeking clarity on the number of doses it has been billed after Pfizer charged for six doses in each vial rather than the agreed upon five doses.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 26-01-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 15:52 IST
Sweden pauses Pfizer vaccine payments, seeks clarity on doses - DN daily
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Sweden's Health Agency has paused COVID-19 vaccine payments to Pfizer and is seeking clarification over the amount of doses available in each vial, Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter reported on Tuesday.

Sweden is seeking clarity on the number of doses it has been billed after Pfizer charged for six doses in each vial rather than the agreed upon five doses. Sweden now want the EU Commission and Pfizer to reach an agreement on how many doses there are contained in each vial. "Until then, we have told the company that we must wait with the invoices that are available until we get clarity on what applies," Chief Epidemiologist Anders Tegnell told Dagens Nyheter. Pfizer Sweden declined to comment to Reuters on the report but told Dagens Nyheter it had charged for six doses per vial.

EU and Pfizer originally agreed that each vial contained five doses, but it was later discovered that six doses could be extracted if a special syringe was used. "This is unacceptable. If a country only has the ability to extract five doses, it has received fewer doses for the same price," Sweden's vaccine coordinator Richard Bergstrom told the newspaper.

A Swedish Health Agency spokeswoman said she could not immediately comment on the report. The agency handles invoices related to COVID-19 purchases by Sweden.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Italian yields drop as PM Conte looks to form new government

Italian government bond yields dropped across the curve on Tuesday as the prime minister was set to try to form a new government, triggering hopes for a return of some political stability in the Southern European nation.Italian Prime Minist...

Kremlin says vigorous efforts needed to extend Russia-U.S. New START arms treaty

Vigorous efforts are needed for Russia and the United States to reach a deal on extending the New START nuclear arms control pact before it expires next month, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.New START Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, which was...

GAIL plans to launch pipeline InvIT before Co split

State-owned gas utility GAIL India Ltd plans to launch an InvIT of its two gas pipelines between Dahej and Bengaluru ahead of a proposed splitting of the pipeline business from the gas marketing function, sources said.The nations top gas ma...

German police: man attacks people with knife in Frankfurt

A man with a knife attacked and wounded several people in the city of Frankfurt on Tuesday morning before he was detained by authorities.Frankfurt police said in a tweet that none of the victims had life-threatening injuries. They did not r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021