Left Menu
Development News Edition

Grim milestone for Indonesia as coronavirus cases pass 1 million mark

Indonesia surpassed a million confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, a grim milestone for the Southeast Asian nation that has struggled since last March to get its COVID-19 epidemic under control. The world's fourth-most-populous country has recorded 1,012,350 cases, with the average daily increase running above 11,000 for more than a week, according to official data.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 16:09 IST
Grim milestone for Indonesia as coronavirus cases pass 1 million mark
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pexels

Indonesia surpassed a million confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, a grim milestone for the Southeast Asian nation that has struggled since last March to get its COVID-19 epidemic under control.

The world's fourth-most-populous country has recorded 1,012,350 cases, with the average daily increase running above 11,000 for more than a week, according to official data. Its deaths from the respiratory disease now total 28,468.

Those figures are among the highest in Asia and almost double the number of infections as its neighbour the Philippines, which up until October was reporting more cases than Indonesia. Health experts believe the true spread of the virus in Indonesia could be three times higher.

Authorities have been criticised for low testing and tracing rates, and for focusing vaccines at the expense of better enforcing health protocols, which are less strict than in most countries. Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said improvements would be made in containing the virus and urged the public to follow regulations.

"We need to flatten the curve ... so our health facilities don't have too much burden and thus we could have more time to respond to this virus," he told a news conference. The government started its mass vaccination programme earlier this month and tightened movement restrictions, as hospitals come under increasing strain, with dozens of people turned away from facilities in Jakarta at full capacity.

Social restrictions, which include shortened hours for malls and restaurants in Java and Bali, will run until Feb. 8, as will while entry restrictions on most foreign visitors. Student Muhaimin Zega, 20, called on the government to issue clearer regulations, while 42-year-old Jakarta resident Sabriyanti said rules needed to be more stringent.

"The government should be stricter because we still can see crowds and those who don't wear masks," said Sabriyanti, who uses only one name. Others in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation have chosen to put their faith in quelling the virus elsewhere.

"If we believe that COVID will attack it will," said Taufik Hidayat, 49, a private sector worker. "But if we are sure that COVID will not attack and we surrender to God, we will definitely not get it." (Additional reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Reporting by Yuddy Cahya Budiman, Gayatri Suroyo, and Stanley Widianto; Editing by Stephen Coates, Martin Petty)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Italian yields drop as PM Conte looks to form new government

Italian government bond yields dropped across the curve on Tuesday as the prime minister was set to try to form a new government, triggering hopes for a return of some political stability in the Southern European nation.Italian Prime Minist...

Kremlin says vigorous efforts needed to extend Russia-U.S. New START arms treaty

Vigorous efforts are needed for Russia and the United States to reach a deal on extending the New START nuclear arms control pact before it expires next month, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.New START Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, which was...

GAIL plans to launch pipeline InvIT before Co split

State-owned gas utility GAIL India Ltd plans to launch an InvIT of its two gas pipelines between Dahej and Bengaluru ahead of a proposed splitting of the pipeline business from the gas marketing function, sources said.The nations top gas ma...

German police: man attacks people with knife in Frankfurt

A man with a knife attacked and wounded several people in the city of Frankfurt on Tuesday morning before he was detained by authorities.Frankfurt police said in a tweet that none of the victims had life-threatening injuries. They did not r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021