WHO working with Moderna on emergency use listing for its COVID shot

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 26-01-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 17:34 IST
The World Health Organization's director of immunisation said on Tuesday that the body was liaising with Moderna on data it submitted as part of its application for WHO emergency use listing and would make a decision soon.

"We are working with Moderna to go as quickly as possible," Kate O'Brien told a virtual briefing after WHO experts issued recommendations on the Moderna vaccine. The Geneva-based health agency has given emergency use listing just to one COVID-19 vaccine so far, the Pfizer BioNTech shot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

