Over 6000 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala, 19 deaths

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 26-01-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 19:05 IST
Kerala on Tuesdayreported 6,293 COVID-19 cases, including a UK returnee, while5,290 people have been cured of the infection, taking thecaseload to 8,99,932 and recoveries to 8,24,466. The toll has climbed to 3,643 with the addition of 19recent deaths due to COVID.

The active cases in the state has touched 71,607,Health minister K K Shailaja said in a release.

At least 2,14,556 people are presently underobservation, including 11,947 in hospitals.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 60,315 samples weretested and the test positivity rate has touched 10.43 percent.

So far, 93,49,619 samples have been sent for testing.

The highest number of cases was reported fromErnakulam district--866, followed by Kottayam 638, Kollam 597and Thrissur 579.

With one more returnee from the UK testingpositive for the virus in the last 24 hours, 71 people who hadreturned have been found to have been infected with the virus.

Samples of 45 people have returned negative and 10people have tested positive for the new strain, the ministersaid. Of the positive cases, 48 are health workers, 78people had come from outside the state and 5,741 were infectedthrough local contact.PTI UD BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

