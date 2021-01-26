Left Menu
6 new cases push Manipur's COVID-19 tally to 29,003

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 26-01-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 20:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Manipur's COVID-19 tally rose to29,003 on Tuesday as six more people tested positive for theinfection, an official said.

Two new patients each are from Imphal East and ImphalWest districts, and one each from Bishnupur and Chandeldistricts, the official at COVID-19 Common Control Room said.

Twenty-one more people have been cured of the disease,taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in thestate to 98.13 per cent.

The state now has 171 active cases, while 28,463people have recovered from the disease and 369 patients havesuccumbed to the infection so far, he said.

Manipur has so far tested over 5.08 lakh samples forCOVID-19, including 1,282 in the last 24 hours, the officialadded.

