Sasikala to walk free on Jan 27

Expelled AIADMK leader V KSasikala will be a free person on Wednesday after completingher four-year jail term in a corruption case.

However, Sasikala, who has tested positive for COVID-19,will continue to be treated for the infection.

According to prison authorities, the former aide of lateTamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, will be formallyreleased tomorrow.

''.. all the formalities pertaining to her release will becompleted tomorrow at the hospital itself,'' a prison officialtold PTI.

Sasikala had contracted the virus on January 20 and wasadmitted to the Bowring hospital initially before beingshifted to the dedicated COVID-19 centre at the Victoriahospital.

It is not clear when she would be discharged from thehospital.

Independent legislator Dhinakaran, Sasikala's nephew andfounder of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) had on Mondaysaid a decision on the discharge of her aunt from the hospitalwould be taken after consulting the doctors.

Sasikala was sentenced to four years imprisonment inFebruary 2017 in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assetscase aloing with her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi and andJayalalithaa's foster son V N Sudhakaran.

According to a hospital bulletin, Sasikala is now doingwell.

''She is asymptomatic, conscious alert and well oriented.

She is being continuously monitored,'' the hospital said in thebulletin.

Authorities at the Victoria hospital said as per COVID-19protocol she may have to spend 10 days at the facility.

But, if her family wishes to shift her to a privatehospital they are allowed to, he added.

On the other hand, Ilavarasi, who too had contractedcoronavirus is asymptomatic.

She will be free in the first week of February.

